Man dies Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident in Edmonson County

Tuesday, the Edmonson County Dispatch Center received a call regarding a vehicle that had exited the roadway and overturned at the intersection of KY 259N and J. Carroll Road.

Upon arrival, emergency workers found Mr. James W. Stinnett, 58, of Leitchfield in his 2004 Chevrolet Pickup truck.

Mr. Stinnett was deceased.

The Edmonson County Sheriff's Office, along with the Edmonson County Coroner, is leading the investigation.

No other vehicles or persons were involved.

Law enforcement was also assisted on scene by Kyrock and Brownsville fire depts, as well as Edmonson EMS, Edmonson Jaws, and the Grayson and Butler County Sheriff's Offices.