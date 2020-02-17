Man drives by ex-workplace with loaded AR-15 after threatening co-workers, police say

A New Hampshire man faces several charges after police say he threatened to kill his co-workers then drove by the building the next day with a car full of guns and ammunition.

Corey Godinez, 29, faces charges of attempted first degree assault, attempted second degree assault and criminal threatening. (Source: Merrimack Police Department/WMUR/Hearst/CNN)

Merrimack Police responded Friday morning to LifeLine Ambulance Service to investigate a report of an employee, identified as 29-year-old Corey Godinez, who allegedly made threats the day before.

"Threats along the lines of having enough fire power to take the place out, mow the place down, and he didn't care how many people got hurt," Police Capt. Matthew Tarleton said.

While police were conducting their investigation at the business, they say Godinez showed up and drove by the building. He was pulled over and taken into custody. Police say a search of his vehicle revealed a loaded handgun, an AR-15 rifle with multiple loaded magazines and additional ammunition.

"We believe that he saw the officer that was parked up on the hill, so when he saw the officer, he proceeded to drive by LifeLine,” Tarleton said.

Godinez would not tell police why he had the firearms. He now faces charges of attempted first degree assault, attempted second degree assault and criminal threatening.

"No one can predict with 100% certainty what would've happened, but I think based on the reported state of mind, the fact that he drove to that location, the threats that were made and the fact that he had firearms in the car, I don't think it would be a stretch to say that we might have prevented an active shooter event from taking place there," Tarleton said.

Authorities are applauding Godinez’s co-worker for coming forward when they did.

"We always preach ‘see something, say something.’ This is definitely one of those instances," Tarleton said.

Godinez is being held until his arraignment Tuesday. A spokesperson for LifeLine says he is no longer an employee of the company.

Copyright 2020 WMUR, Hearst, Merrimack Police Department via CNN. All rights reserved.