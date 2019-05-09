Man gets probation after pleading guilty in preschool child molestation case

Wearing a smile and no handcuffs, Jayrico Hamilton walked out of jail a free man Tuesday night.

Earlier that morning, Circuit Judge Elaine A. Barbour sentenced him to 15 months of probation and required him to register as a sex offender.

Hamilton, known around the Bright Horizons at Baldwin Park daycare center as “Mr. Jay,” was accused of molesting a 4-year-old during nap time in 2017.

According to an arrest affidavit reviewed by WKMG, the victim brought the incident to his parents attention when he told them, "Mr. Jay puts my penis in his mouth at nap time.”

Other parents later came forward claiming Hamilton had targeted their children, as well.

Hamilton pleaded guilty to three counts of lewd conduct on a child in March. As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not pursue charges for other accusations made against him.

Hamilton’s probation could be terminated after 10 years if he doesn’t violate the terms the plea deal, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Meanwhile, the daycare is facing civil lawsuits in relation to the alleged abuse. They hired Hamilton in 2016 and were later fined and placed on probation by the State of Florida.

Hamilton’s record shows a prior conviction in Virginia and the state believes the daycare didn’t do enough to his background, according to WESH.

