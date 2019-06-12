Man hides in tree after police find stolen car

The Warren County Sheriff's office responded to the 800 block of Clarence Odell Road for a stolen car Tuesday evening. Officers found the stolen car upon arrival and Jennifer Davis in the car.

According to the report, officers asked Davis what she was doing in the car. Davis told officers it was "like driving Mrs. Daisy."

Davis told officers that her boyfriend Refugio Salcido Jr. was the driver of the car. Witnesses who reported the car advised police that Salcido was hiding in a tree on the property.

Officers found Salcido in the tree, and he refused to come down until officers threatened him with being tased according to the citation. Salcido told officers that he had permission to take the car which belongs to his uncle.

Police spoke with the uncle who informed them that his nephew took the car without his permission and that he wanted to pursue criminal charges.

Officers arrested Salcido, after which it was discovered he had a warrant out for his arrest in Kansas. Refugio Salcido is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree burglary, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest, and several other charges. Jennifer Davis is charged with criminal trespassing.