Man jailed on drug charges and criminal trespassing in Glasgow

A man lands behind bars on drug charges and criminal trespassing in Glasgow.

According to police on 01/10/2020, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to South Green Street in reference to a complaint.

Authorities say Jerry Glass had been banned from that location and was not supposed to be there.

Officials say, Glass also had a small bag of Methamphetamine inside of his sock.

Police arrested Jerry Glass charged him with Criminal Trespass, Possession Control Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Promoting Contraband.

