Man jailed on drug charges and criminal trespassing in Glasgow

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) -- A man lands behind bars on drug charges and criminal trespassing in Glasgow.
According to police on 01/10/2020, the Glasgow Police Dept. responded to South Green Street in reference to a complaint.
Authorities say Jerry Glass had been banned from that location and was not supposed to be there.
Officials say, Glass also had a small bag of Methamphetamine inside of his sock.
Police arrested Jerry Glass charged him with Criminal Trespass, Possession Control Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, and Promoting Contraband.