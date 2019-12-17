Man killed in Logan County crash

A Clarksville man was pronounced dead after a single vehicle collision Monday afternoon in Logan County.

The Logan County Sheriff's Department said a Waste Management Mack Truck was traveling southbound on US 79 South/Clarkson when it left the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The report said the semi struck a concrete culvert before overturning multiple times coming to a rest upside down next to the tree line.

LCSD said the semi had to be turned upright and the driver, 39-year-old Cemetrius Robinson, had to be removed from the cab by mechanical means. Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene.

