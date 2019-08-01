Man killed in hatchet attack in Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say a man was killed in a hatchet attack early Thursday morning.

Police said when officers arrived 1 a.m., they found a man on the porch of a home suffering from stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that the victim was killed by his grandson during an altercation. The suspect is in custody Thursday morning, with charges pending.

The homicide unit is investigating. The names of the victim and suspect have not been released.

