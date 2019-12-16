Man lands in jail after home invasion-style burglary with firearm in Franklin

Franklin Police respond to a home invasion-style burglary involving a firearm on North High Street.

Authorities say Cedric Hill-Monger wore dark clothing and a mask when he kicked in the door to a home on North High Street and began assaulting a person in the living room.

They say two other people in the home tried to stop Hill-Monger but he pulled a gun and pointed it at one of the victims then hit another one in the head with the gun several times.

The victim was later taken to the Franklin Medical Center.

Police arrested Hill-Monger on various charges a week after the incident.