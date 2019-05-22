Man lands in jail after running from police, concealing brass knuckles

Bowling Green police arrest a man on several charges after saying he fled from an officer and was in possession of a concealed deadly weapon, brass knuckles.

According to a police report, on May 20, officers responded to Parview Apartments on Jackson Street to locate a woman who possibly had illegal drugs. A complaint told police the woman also tried to run him/her over with a car, but the complaint didn't want to file a report for the incident.

While in the area, an officer found the car matching the description from the complaint sitting in a parking lot.

Police say three of the five people inside the car got out and spoke with police. During that time, one man later identified as David Rouse, ran away on foot.

According to BGPD, Rouse ran around the apartment buildings and through the courtyard of the apartment complex, and then ran across Veterans Memorial Lane while several cars were on the road.

Police caught Rouse and placed him into custody in a field on the other side of the road.

The report says Rouse caused "annoyance and alarm to numerous residents outside" the apartment complex.

Dispatch confirmed there was an active e-warrant for Rouse's arrest.

Police say they found a pair of brass knuckles in Rouse's back pocket. He also has an offense for "criminal littering" because police say he threw a Mountain Dew can on the ground on private property when he took off running.

The report says Rouse told police he ran because he thought he had a warrant. He told police he uses the brass knuckles as a paper weight. They were seized and logged into evidence.

Rouse in now in the Warren County Regional Jail.