Man pleads guilty to Clark County double murder

One of the suspects charged in the murders of two Clark County teens has entered a guilty plea.

Ronnie Ellis is facing two counts of murder, a wanton endangerment charge and tampering with physical evidence.

Seven other people are charged in this case, including Matthew Carmen, Denzel Hill, Darian Skinner, Mikaela Buford, Julia Richardson, Brian McIntosh and Jessica Burton.

The shooting happened on Nov. 7 at an apartment complex in Winchester, where three men got into a gunfight. 16-year-olds Adrianna Castro and Kayla Holland were caught in the crossfire that night and killed.

Ellis' sentencing is scheduled for March 5 at 11 a.m.

Buford and Hill were in the courtroom Thursday, but their cases have been continued.