Man shoots and kills himself during traffic stop in Glasgow

A little after 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve, the Barren County Sheriffs Office received a call about a domestic altercation between family members.

Police say a family member was following another family member after a domestic altercation between both subjects at their residence. A deputy observed one of the family members vehicles and made a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road. The deputy ordered the subject to exit the vehicle and moments later heard a single gun shot come from inside the vehicle.

The male subject sustained a fatal wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Barren County Coroners Office.

The investigation is ongoing. The Barren County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Glasgow Police Department.

Due to the nature of the incident 13 News does not release names of victims involved in domestic situations.