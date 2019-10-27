Man suffers facial injuries after altercation outside Captiol Arts Center

A Bowling Green man is in the hospital with serious injuries after an altercation outside of the Capitol Arts Center in downtown Bowling Green.

Bowling Green Police say they responded to the Capitol Arts Center around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning and found a victim with substantial facial injuries sustained during the fight.

Police say the fight appeared to be alcohol related.

A friend of the victim identified him as 36-year-old Sean Packett. He was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital due to the facial trauma. Police say his injuries are non life threatening.

The suspects in the fight have not been identified because they were wearing Halloween costumes during the time of the assault.

Anyone with any information regarding the suspects is asked to call the Bowling Green Police Department at (270) 393-4244.

