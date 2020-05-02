Man survives plane crash at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport

A man survived a crash of a historic World War I-era de Havilland DH-4 biplane at the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport at 6:55 a.m. Saturday.

The de Havilland DH-4 biplane made a crash landing at the end of Runway 3. The pilot walked away with surprisingly only minor injuries.

The pilot, Dorian Walker, said this is the second plane crash he has survived. He was involved in a plane crash in August of 2017 as a passenger of a 1917-vintage Curtiss JN-4 biplane.

This accident is currently under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.