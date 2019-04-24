Man tasered in Ohio County after resisting arrest

A man who police say stole a vehicle is behind bars after being tasered for resisting arrest in Ohio County.

Deputies say they were aware a man named Cody Shultz was in possession of a stolen vehicle on Paul Baker Road in Hancock County.

Police say Shultz had two outstanding warrants and was recently on Ohio County's Most Wanted List.

Authorities then went to the home on Paul Baker Road and found the stolen vehicle, Shultz tried driving away from officials but police were able to catch up to him.

Eventually, Shultz was caught and police were trying to put him in handcuffs but he kept resisting.

Officials had to use a taser to gain compliance.

