Man wanted in two Walmart thefts

Columbia Police are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in a theft at both Columbia and Glasgow Walmarts.

Police say on August 11, this man walked out of Columbia’s store with approximately $2,000 in unpaid merchandise, and loaded it into a U-haul before driving off on Burkesville Street northbound.

He is reported to have done the same thing at Glasgow’s Walmart on July 29.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this man, please contact Columbia or Glasgow Police Departments, or Adair or Barren County Dispatch.

