A man accused of murdering another man in Warren County has been extradited back from Indiana.

According to officials, Mach Sar was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Elkhart, Indiana on January 30.

Sar was wanted in connection to the murder of Somrhut Phan who was found dead on January 30, after police responded to a disturbance call at a mobile home park.

Officials say Sar had fled and was later found in Indiana.

Sar is in the Warren County Regional Jail.