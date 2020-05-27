Man who hanged effigy of Governor Beshear fired from his job

One of the protesters who participated in the hanging effigy of Governor Andy Beshear at an armed rally on the State Capitol grounds has been fired.

Neil Huffman Auto Group says they terminated the unidentified employee after an internal review.

The Louisville auto dealer says it “does not condone threats of violence in any form.”

The protester was identified by the Courier-Journal at Terry Bush.

His dismissal was confirmed by his wife, Patsy Bush, the newspaper reported.

Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear said the group was trying to create “fear and terror.”