The JA Classroom of the Week is Manda Casey’s 1st grade class at Jody Richards Elementary School. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Julie Denton-Price who is a Partner and Head of Business Development at BlueCotton. The 1st grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Families” and it explains how family members' jobs and businesses contribute to the well-being of the family and of the community. The program introduces the concept of needs and wants and explores the ways families plan for and acquire goods and services. Students analyze their own skills to determine ways they can support their families. Julie’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is seeing the concepts click for the students. “Each lesson builds on the other and the students become more engages and confident with each visit.” She also said, “The need for programs provided by Junior Achievement is undeniable. It is our responsibility as a community to contribute to the success of our young people by laying good foundations for personal and professional growth so they may too do the same thing for others when they’re grown.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

