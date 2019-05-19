March for Babies raises money and awareness for health of mothers, babies

Dozens walked in support of March of Dimes in the annual March for Babies on Sunday.

"We hurried and got a team together and did it the first year and it was a great, amazing, emotional experience," said Kayla Hagedorn, who lost her baby girl at 36 weeks, a stillborn.

Families from across the region took the field -- not to play baseball, but to walk four laps around the Bowling Green Ballpark to help raise money for the health of all mothers and babies.

"For us, the 'March for Babies' is just a celebration. A celebration of how far my kids have come." said Ivana Hardcastle. Three of four of her children had spent time in the NICU.

The Hardcastle and Weary families served as this year's "ambassador families" at the annual fundraising event.

Both families have had children in the NICU for an extended period of time.

"We just like to come and celebrate how far they've come since those days that were so trying back then, to something happy now," said Hardcastle.

"Elsy was a premature baby -- she was ten weeks early, and she was two pounds and four ounces when she was born," said Paul Weary, a father, explained.

Elsy spent 43 days in the NICU and now she is a healthy 2-year-old girl. Her parents say its because of organizations like the March of Dimes.

"Hopefully a lot of our funds go to the local Medical Center NICU to help families like our family," said Weary. "When we had her, it was a time when the doctors had to decide to take the baby early to save both the baby and the mother."

"It's very important to raise money for the research to be able to get more healthy babies and healthy moms," said Hagedorn.

Teams raised money in support of the event. Every dollar raised and every step taken makes a difference.

"For us, it is so important because you never know what the future holds for other members of your family or close friends. They might be in the same position and we would like to keep as many folks out of the NICU as possible," said Hardcastle."You never know when your life will be affected by prematurity."

South Warren High School's team raised $1,100 for the event.

"I love that our students are passionate about giving their time as well as collecting money," Stephanie Mills, a teacher for the high school and part of FBLA

