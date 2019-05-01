The JA Classroom of the Week is Marcy Robinson’s 3rd grade class at North Warren Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Christopher Royse who is an Associate Professor at Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College, and Monica Wardlow who is a Small Business/Retail Lending Officer at Citizens First Bank. The 3rd grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our City” and it introduces students to the characteristics of cities and how cities are shaped by zoning. Students also learn about the importance of money to a city; how financial institutions help businesses and city residents; and how the media is an integral part of a city's life. Students learn the role of an entrepreneur by exploring what it takes to open a restaurant. Christopher’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is how enthusiastic the children get on JA days. “I get butterflies before the start of the session but they quickly go away when I see how excited they get.” He also said, “I love the Junior Achievement curriculum. It brings age-appropriate content to students that are essential for young adulthood. Examples include talking about how money moves in our community, world trade, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy. JA days are always a lot of fun.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.