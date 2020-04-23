Shop Local: Mariah's offering free delivery and free appetizer with delivery

They are celebrating 40 years of bringing classic, authentic and delicious meals to downtown Bowling Green and to south-central Kentucky.

Mariah's is a local favorite, known for their chicken dishes, salads and pastas.

As in all in the food service industry cope with the transition to delivery and curbside services, Mariah's has been offering this platform of service for over 2 decades.

"Delivery and carry out is something that we've done since 1996. It's just been a huge adjustment that this is 100% of our business now, instead of this being a small fraction of our business," said General Manager, Jon Horton.

"As we made this transition, customers where seeking something different versus trying to order just order individual meals, to family meals that could feed the whole family. So they could just be a one stop shop instead of ordering 14 different things and just the one thing and just be done with it," said Horton

Mariah's says they are currently offering free delivery for those in their range and including a free appetizer with every delivery.