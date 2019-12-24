The JA Classroom of the Week is Mark Helit’s 5th grade class at Warren Elementary. His class was led by JA Volunteer Janet Rogers who is the Head Teller at Monticello Bank – Fairview Branch. The 5th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA More than Money” and it teaches students about earning, spending, sharing, and saving money. It also identifies businesses that students can start or jobs they can perform to earn money. Students play a game to learn money-management skills and to better understand the role and importance of money in their lives. Janet’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is watching the “lightbulb” moments students have when they associate something in the lesson with their everyday life. She also said, “Working with younger kids has always been a passion for me. I’m not a teacher by career choice, but I’ve been a teacher in some capacity all my adult life, in Sunday School, Bible School, etc. so JA comes naturally for me.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,700 students during the 2018-2019 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

