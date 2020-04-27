Mark Yurchisin named new federal prosecutor in BG office

U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman announced the swearing-in of Mark Yurchisin on Monday April 27, 2020.

He joins Branch Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney, Madison Sewell, who was named the first ever full-time Assistant U.S. Attorney based in Bowling Green when the office officially opened this past February.

Yurchisin was born and raised in Warren County, and prior to being sworn in Monday, was Assistant County Attorney to Amy Milliken.

He already has strong relationships with the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force, dedicated sheriffs, and talented Commonwealth's Attorneys across the region.

