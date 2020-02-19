Married, off-duty officers thwart armed robbery attempt during dinner date

Louisville Metro Police released video Tuesday of the moments after an armed man entered the Raising Cane's restaurant on Bardstown Road and allegedly demanded cash from the register.

WAVE reports two off-duty officers, a married couple enjoying a date night out, jumped into action.

When Elizabethtown Officers Nicole and Chase McKeown saw someone brandishing a gun at the other side of the restaurant, they said what happened next was instinct.

"That's where that repetitiveness and that training kicks in," Nicole said.

The McKeowns said their church has been stressing the importance of regular date nights.

"It's actually, right after we got married, that's where we ate dinner, at that same location," Nicole said.

In the video, you can see the officers chase the would-be robber out of the restaurant. You can also see the gunman toss his weapon on the ground. The couple eventually caught up with him and held him until LMPD officers arrived.

Carter is charged with robbery, receiving stolen property and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.