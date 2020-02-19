Marsy's Law hearing in state's senate Wednesday

Senate Bill 15, otherwise known as Marsy's Law, is a bill that would aim to create a crime victims's Bill of Rights in the Kentucky Constitution.

The bill is being heard in the State Senate and Local Government Committee Wednesday morning.

The bill says it would ensure crime victims are treated fairly and afforded constitutionally protected rights during the judicial process.

Some of these rights are: the right to a voice in the judicial process, the right to be present in judicial hearings, and it would give crime victims the right to be heard and notified in the consideration of any pardon, commutation of sentence, or granting of a reprieve.

Marsy’s Law passed the General Assembly in 2018 with overwhelming bipartisan support and was then adopted by more than 800,000 (63%) Kentucky voters during the 2018 election. However, it was eventually overturned by the Kentucky Supreme Court on a legal technicality.