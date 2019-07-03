Marsy's Law petitions Kentucky Supreme Court for rehearing of case

Marsy's Law for Kentucky is petitioning the Kentucky Supreme Court to rehear their case involving the 2018 constitutional amendment.

The court said the question on the ballot for Marsy's Law, which guarantees rights of crime victims, including the right to be notified of and present for more court proceedings, was too vague to appear on the ballot.

Marsy's Law for Kentucky released the following statement Wednesday:

"Marsy’s Law has petitioned the Kentucky Supreme Court for a rehearing in the case involving the 2018 constitutional amendment to guarantee equal rights for crime victims. We are asking the Court to permit supplemental briefs and to conduct an oral argument on its decision that the full text of a proposed constitutional amendment must be published in its entirety on the ballot. The petition requests the Court to direct that the 2018 Marsy’s Law ballot question be placed on the 2020 ballot with the full text of the proposed amendment made available to each voter at each precinct.

"The Kentucky General Assembly and more than 800,000 Kentucky voters strongly voiced their support for the amendment which was overwhelmingly approved on Election Day this past November. Unfortunately, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned the popular constitutional amendment, not on its merits, but in a decision invalidating long-standing Kentucky law that allows the ballot question to state the 'substance' of the amendment. The Court declared the ballot question statute unconstitutional, and overruled its own precedent, without the parties having argued those issues to the Court.

"The decision has ignited a chorus of questions about the practicality of putting the entire text of a proposed amendment on the ballot and created uncertainty about the process by which the citizens of the Commonwealth and their elected representatives in Frankfort may amend the state’s constitution.

"In order to fully consider these legal and practical concerns, Marsy’s Law is asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to reconsider its decision to address the numerous unintended consequences and to clarify the path forward for both this important amendment and others in the future."