Martina McBride plays a concert at SKYPAC

Today is not Independence Day but in Bowling Green it was Martina McBride Day. The Multi Grammy nominee was in town performing at SKYPAC.

Many fans were lined up outside waiting for the doors inside to open up. From cowboy boots to hats fans were ready to see the "This one's for the girls" singer.

Angie Erwin and Brenda Burkes said their favorite songs were "I'm Gonna Love You Through It" and "Independence Girl" and both share it was their first experience getting to see McBride.

Some younger concert goers also were seeing McBride for the first time. Avery Buser and Ella Whittle share their favorite song is "This One's For the Girls" and they both were very excited to see her perform.

This might be Martina McBride's first concert in Bowling Green but many years ago she shot a music video for "When God-Fearin' Women Get the Blues" downtown.

