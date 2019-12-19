Maureen Carpenter named new Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority

Maureen Carpenter has been named the new Executive Director of the Barren County Economic Authority.

Carpenter has a lengthy resume of experience in economic development after serving on the Bowling Green Area Chamber of commerence for over a decade.

Carpenter says she is excited to embrace her new position.

"I have to say everybody has been so welcoming, so supportive and i'm just sure that things are going to move forward for this community. there is a lot of excitement and al ot of enetrgy and I think they are ready for some leadership to bring people together and see what happens in Glasgow-Barren County."

"The main thing it means to us is that Maureen doesn't have to learn her trade, she comes in here absolutely ready, educated, and experienced in the economic development trade and we really look forward to having that leadership." said executive vice President of the Glasgow-Barren County Chamber of Commerce, Ernie Myers.

Maureen says the most important thing you can do is take care of your existing businesses, listening to their concerns while also marketing for new industry and diversity in the region.