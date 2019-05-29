The JA Classroom of the Week is Mary Kaylen Estes’ 4th grade class at Richardsville Elementary. Her class was led by JA Volunteer Ashlie Beth Glenn who is a Positive Behavior Support Specialist at New Opportunities & Ways, a Tutor, and a Blogger for Teach, Travel, Transform, LLC. The 4th grade Junior Achievement program is titled “JA Our Region” and it introduces students to entrepreneurship and how entrepreneurs use resources to produce goods and services in a region. Students operate a hypothetical hot dog stand to understand the fundamental tasks performed by a business owner and to track the revenue and expenses of a business. Ashlie’s favorite part of volunteering for JA is working with the students. “I love being back in the classroom and doing what I truly love—teaching. Working with kids is truly the most rewarding experience and I loved every minute of my time spent volunteering for JA.” She also said, “Volunteering for JA is one of the most rewarding experiences a professional can undertake. JA not only allows you to be a “teacher,” but it provides you with every single tool and resource to ensure your experience is simple, smooth, successful, and most importantly—FUN! As a former teacher, I have a different level of appreciation for the higher-level content, cooperative learning strategies, real-world application, and engaging activities provided in the JA curriculum. I’m just so thankful to have had this opportunity.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky served 9 counties and reached over 12,300 students during the 2017-2018 year. Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

