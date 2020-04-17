Masks Matter: Essential message, powerful mission as group makes and delivers 800 masks

A shortage of personal protective equipment among our healthcare workers prompted a group in Glasgow to start a ministry.

"The whole idea sorta blossomed into something really special," said Karen Bush who helped start the ministry.

Bush and Kristen Bale, members with First Christian Church in Glasgow, are spearheading the newly formed Glasgow ministry, Masks Matter which makes and delivers masks to healthcare workers and volunteers with the school district during this time.

"We've provided masks for all of their food services workers who are delivering food during this time," said Bush.

The ministry has already delivered around 800 only in a matter of weeks among 20 volunteers.

"A lot of enthusiasm and a lot of need," said Bale.

"In times like this come up when we can support them I think just as a community we need to do that and pull together," expressed Bush.

For Bush and many others, these healthcare heroes were heroes long before this pandemic.

"I'm a breast cancer survivor so healthcare workers mean a lot to me, they've played a special role in my ability to fight and overcome adversity in my life," she said.

Whether she knows it or not, Bush now plays that special role for them through a mission that's so critical during a time like this.

As Bush delivered the last set of masks to Barren County schools, the food delivery volunteers gave her a much-deserved round of applause.

Glasgow/Barren County Emergency Management is coordinating delivery efforts with Masks Matter. If you have masks you'd like to donate, contact Tracy Shirley at (270) 576-3768.

Shirley says that the hospital is currently requesting donations for bonnets or skull caps. You can contact him, or drop them directly off at T.J. Samson Hospital.

To donate supplies, you can drop them off at First Christian Church. To get involved with the ministry, contact them through their Facebook page.

To donate monetarily to this ministry, click here, and you directly give to the Masks Matter ministry.