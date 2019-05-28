Mass texting scam going around claiming to be from U.S. Bank

Craig Browning, Regional President for U.S. Bank, is warning community members of a phone scam.

Browning told 13 News that there is a phishing scam going around, trying to get people to give their information via text message.

He said people are getting texts from a number that claims to be U.S. Bank and the text includes a link for people to click on. Browning said this is a scam and the texts are NOT from U.S. Bank. He also advised people to not click on the link and give out their personal information.

Browning said no bank records have been affected in this scam, as people who do not bank with U.S. Bank are also getting these messages.

He said the messages claim to be from U.S. Banking, saying you've recently visited places like Target or Staples and ask you about a purchase.

Browning wants the public to be aware of this mass scam and to not give out their information.

He said if a bank wants to contact a customer, it will do that through your mobile banking app or e-mail, but even then will not include a link.