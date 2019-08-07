Master Pawn to offer free background checks for firearm purchases

A local firearms dealer wants to make it easier for regular people to get background checks when selling their own guns.

MGN Photo - Stacy Zech

Master Pawn in Horse Cave announced on Facebook that anyone hoping to sell a gun to another person can come by for a free background check to make sure that gun doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

The deal also applies at Master Pawn's Owensboro location.

"It will help ensure that people who aren't supposed to have guns illegally, that we're trying to take them out of their hands. We do hope that one day all gun dealers will get behind this, and maybe we will see some legislation come down the road for gun shows where they can have some back ground checks as well," said Brian Meadows, Owner of Master Pawn.

Meadows says their doors are open and their staff will help any way they can to help prevent guns from getting into the wrong hands.