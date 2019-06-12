Match.com ‘millionaire’ accused of scamming woman out of more than $80K tells judge he’s unemployed

A man accused of swindling more than $80,000 from a Georgia woman told his side of the story to a judge Tuesday.

John Martin Hill said the woman bought an online business from him. She said they fell in love and they both agreed to buy a home together. That home was never purchased. (Source: WSB/CNN VAN)

It's not the first time he's been accused of fraud.

John Martin Hill walked into a Gwinnett County court room and explained to a judge why he took the money from the woman he met on a social dating site and then disappeared.

The woman said she met Hill on Match.com back in March. They met up that night, and she said they fell in love.

She also said they both agreed to buy a house together the very next day.

She went to the bank and handed Hill a check for $75,000.

She said she also gave him an additional $8,500.

“I deposited it into my SunTrust account,” Hill told a judge.

The pair never bought a house.

Police arrested Hill and charged him with theft by deception.

But Hill said he's innocent.

He said the woman gave him that check because she bought one of his internet businesses.

“BusinessWeek 500.com, LLC, it was a press release distribution company,” Hill said.

The judge didn't buy Hill's story and pushed the case forward.

Hill said he's not sure where all of this is coming from because he met with the woman after she gave him the money.

“After all of this, we met at a steakhouse at the Alpharetta Avalon after the business transaction went down,” he said.

Hill allegedly told the woman he was a millionaire, but he told the judge he's been unemployed since March 1.

Hill reportedly has a long history of being accused of theft and fraud, with warrants in other states.

Investigators said other states haven't caught up with Hill because he kept changing his name and address.

