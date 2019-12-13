Matt Bevin addresses pardon controversy on Twitter

Updated: Fri 5:13 PM, Dec 13, 2019

(WBKO/AP) Former governor Matt Bevin took to Twitter Friday evening to address the controversy surrounding his pardons at the end of his term.

Bevin issued more than 400 pardons since election day. Among them was Delmar Partin, who was convicted of murdering his former lover at a chemical plant in Barbourville in 1993. Partin was serving a life sentence in prison, but defense attorneys argued at his trial that there was no physical evidence linking him to the death.

Bevin also pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family raised money for Bevin in a private fundraiser last year.

Locally, Michael Drew Hardy was pardoned after the 2014 drunk driving crash that killed Jeremy Pryor in Bowling Green.

Several calls for investigation into the former governor's actions have been made.

