Matt Bevin addresses pardon controversy on Twitter

Former governor Matt Bevin took to Twitter Friday evening to address the controversy surrounding his pardons at the end of his term.

Bevin issued more than 400 pardons since election day. Among them was Delmar Partin, who was convicted of murdering his former lover at a chemical plant in Barbourville in 1993. Partin was serving a life sentence in prison, but defense attorneys argued at his trial that there was no physical evidence linking him to the death.

Bevin also pardoned Patrick Brian Baker, who was convicted of reckless homicide and other crimes in a fatal 2014 home break-in in Knox County. Baker's family raised money for Bevin in a private fundraiser last year.

Locally, Michael Drew Hardy was pardoned after the 2014 drunk driving crash that killed Jeremy Pryor in Bowling Green.

Several calls for investigation into the former governor's actions have been made.

Read Bevin's tweets on the controversy below.

America is a nation that was established with an understanding and support for redemption and second chances... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

The criminal justice system is intended to find the proper balance between justice for the victims and rehabilitation for the offenders... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

This is never an exact science...The entire criminal justice system hinges upon the judgement of third parties... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

I have read hundreds of pages of court transcripts and witness testimony as well as documents related to appeals that were filed in a few cases...I have spoken with many... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

Many that were fully reviewed were not granted...Many other applications were fully reviewed and resulted in either a conditional or full pardon, or a commutation of some part of the existing sentence... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

The vast majority of those who were pardoned, have actually been out of prison for years and had fully paid their debt to society... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

At the end of the day, the responsibility for making pardon and commutation decisions falls on the Governor alone... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

I personally spent hundreds of hours reading every application and file of those who received a pardon...I personally wrote every word of justification for each pardon granted and each sentence commuted... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

Am I perfect? No...Never have been...But I did my very best, over many hours, days, weeks and years, to reach fair and just decisions... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019

No community is either more or less safe now, than it was before the pardons and commutations given over the past four years... — Matt Bevin (@MattBevin) December 13, 2019