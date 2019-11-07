Matt Jones to not host KSR after Republican Party of Kentucky's complaint

Matt Jones, host of Kentucky Sports Radio, announced Wednesday night he would not be on air "in the near future".

"The complaint is absolute nonsense and very disappointing from someone as powerful as McConnell,” Jones said in a statement on kentucksportsradio.com.

The decision comes after the Republican Party of Kentucky filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Jones of violating regulations by accepting campaign contributions from corporations.

“Matt Jones must be held accountable immediately for misusing multiple platforms paid for by his corporate sponsors to unlawfully promote his US Senate candidacy,” said RPK Chairman J. McCauley Brown. "RPK’s complaint is an important first step in stopping Jones’ flagrant failure to comply with federal regulations, and we urge the FEC to deliver a swift and strong penalty.”

Sen. McConnell's campaign also released a statement to WKYT about the complaint: "Team Mitch has absolutely no concern about Matt's show. It appears that his business relationships are concerned with his ability to comply with federal law."

Jones hosts Kentucky Sports Radio on iHeartMedia radio stations. In a statement, Jones said iHeart Radio asked he not be on the show in the upcoming days.

Jones also responded to the complaint on Twitter.

Let me just say this...I do not blame iHeart Radio. They have been very supportive in this entire process and wonderful to work for



I understand why they don't need the fight considering my decision will be coming soon.



I am disappointed but not surprised about Mitch McConnell — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) November 7, 2019

The RPK also claims Jones' upcoming book tour violates campaign laws.

Jones announced a new book that takes a shot at Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The title of the book is "Mitch Please! How Mitch McConnell Sold Out Kentucky (and America Too)."

The book is being published by Simon & Schuster and is set for release in 2020.

Also in August, Jones formed an exploratory committee to run for US Senate.

He also said, then, he has support from iHeartMedia to continue his radio show as he continues to consider running for Senate.

