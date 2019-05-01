May Begins Warm And Windy

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

Tuesday topped Monday for the year's warmest afternoon to date! Highs reached the mid-80s once again with breezy south winds to close out the month of April. May begins with warm, Summer-like readings in the 80s for the next two days, but an unsettled pattern returns heading through the rest of the week into Derby weekend. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible (especially west) Wednesday afternoon and evening with better chances Thursday and Friday. Unfortunately, the best chance of rain and strong thunderstorms will now come on Saturday which could also have an impact on Derby festivities at Churchill Downs. Drier weather returns for the beginning of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Windy and Warm, Isol'd Shower Late

High 84, Low 65, winds SW-18, gusts to 30

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms

High 86, Low 62, winds SW-12

FRIDAY: Scattered Showers and T/Storms

High 80, Low 60, winds SW-7

