May Ends and June Begins A Little Cooler

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, May 31, 2019

After Thursday's showers, some cooler air has moved in to the region. A weak disturbance may touch off an isolated shower or thundershower Friday afternoon, otherwise, the day should feature a mix of sun and clouds and slightly cooler-than-average temps. Friday evening looks great for the start of the Glasgow Highland Games along with BG Relay for Life Friday night. The weekend carries a chance for a thundershower Saturday night into Sunday morning. Much of the first week of June will feature mainly sunny skies with temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Less Humid. Slight Chance of a PM Shower

High 81, Low 58, winds W-9

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Isol'd PM T/Shower

High 84, Low 64, winds W-6

SUNDAY: AM Shower Possible, Otherwise Partly Sunny

High 83, Low 53, winds NW-9

