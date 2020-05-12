'May I Mask You a Question?' | Will you be wearing a mask?

Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic much of the information that we know about the virus has changed.

First we were told we didn't need a mask, and now we're being asked to wear one.

I gauged the opinion from some of our viewers in a segment I'd like to call, "May I Mask You a Question."

VIEWER: "Regardless of whether or not you think it is okay or isn't okay to wear a mask, if you're concerned about your own health make sure you're protecting yourself and your family and people you care about most."

VIEWER: "Me personally, I refuse to wear one because I haven't been infected myself. It's an individuals constitutional right if they want to wear one or if they would not. But for the folks that have been infected, just for other peoples safety, should wear a mask. So others don't get infected potentially."

VIEWER: "I think you should just to be safe, I don't think you should risk it at all."

The right to wear a mask is simply up to you, but know that a business has the right to deny you service if you aren't wearing one.

