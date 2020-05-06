May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S and experts say don't wait to get help

May is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month in the U.S., and during these difficult times, it’s more important than ever for us to pay attention to our mental health, and anyone who needs assistance should not put off asking for help.

There’s a new, dangerous side effect of the current coronavirus pandemic – Americans are holding off on seeking needed healthcare services.

Research has shown that up to a third of Americans are forgoing medical treatment or preventative care during the pandemic, often due to fear of being exposed to the virus.

Providers of mental health services are seeing a similar trend; some mental health crisis teams are reporting an almost 50% drop in patient referrals.

As increased access to testing means the number of coronavirus cases in the region is likely to continue to grow, mental health services providers LifeSkills and Pennyroyal Center are reminding residents that feeling more stress and anxiety than usual is normal – and so is reaching out for help.

Both LifeSkills and Pennyroyal are complying with social distancing recommendations by offering outpatient services such as individual and family therapy, case management, and peer and community support via telehealth.

While most employees are now working remotely, any staff member whose job requires in-person contact and who feels ill for any reason is required to stay home from work and remain there for at least 72 hours after their symptoms have ended.

Inpatient and residential services are operating pursuant to strict evidence-based protocols, including:

• On-site staff receive regular training on the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and on how to correctly use and dispose of personal protective equipment (PPE).

• They are also required to perform temperature checks prior to the start of each shift and are not allowed to bring any personal items with them to work.

• Clients have received training on social distancing and the use of PPE, and they are not allowed to congregate in common areas.

• Food and supplies are being delivered on a regular basis to residential locations, and those facilities are thoroughly cleaned and disinfected daily.

If you, a friend, or family member would like to talk to someone about the mental health services provided by LifeSkills and Pennyroyal, you can contact them at the following phone numbers:

• In the Bowling Green area, call (270) 901-5000.

• In the Hopkinsville area, call (877)-473-7766.

• And if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, please call the agencies’ shared 24/7 helpline at (800) 223-8913.