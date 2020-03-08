Mayor Greg Fischer confirms reported Jefferson County coronavirus case in city of Louisville

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer updated the city in a press conference Sunday night on the reported case of coronavirus in Jefferson County.

Fischer said he had talked with health officials and with Governor Andy Beshear earlier Sunday afternoon regarding the newly confirmed coronavirus cases, including one in Jefferson County.

“Unfortunately, we knew it was just a matter of time before the virus came to our city, as it has to many cities around America,” Mayor Fischer said. “And what is most important is for the city and our residents to take appropriate steps to keep all of us safe.”

Fischer announced that the city was prepared for the possibility of coronavirus, and has had precautions in place.

The patient was confirmed in isolation and that CDC and the Public Health Department would be reaching out to those who had possibly come in contact with them.

Fischer urged that the public continued to practice healthy habits, such as washing your hands for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, and prevent touching your hands to your face.

Mayor Fischer said there were no further details at this time, but that he would join Governor Beshear in a conference at the Capital tomorrow morning at 8:45 a.m.

Another briefing is scheduled at 11:45 a.m. Monday morning to discuss safety protocols among city leaders and officials.