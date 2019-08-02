Maysville hospice charity scam shut down in settlement

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is announcing a sham hospice charity has been shut down.

The scammers reported $4.2 million in 2016, despite performing few if any of the services representatives claimed donations would fund.

The scam was perpetuated in Maysville, but the scammers appeared to have been based in Nashville. They operated under the title "New Hope Foundation." As part of a settlement agreement, New Hope will dissolve.

The settlement also bans three of New Hope's officers from any charity or fundraising activities in the future.