McConnell says Republicans are "ready to answer president's call to action" on gun control

Senator Mitch McConnell is releasing a statement on efforts to curb gun violence in America.

The statement said the Senate Majority Leader is ready to answer President Trump's call to action, apparently referencing comments Trump made this week after mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Trump also tweeted, asking for bipartisan legislation on stronger background checks.

McConnell, who is working from home while recovering from a shoulder injury, said he has already reached out to several members of Congress.

"I asked them to reflect on the subjects the president raised within their jurisdictions," McConnell said, "and encouraged them to engage in bipartisan discussions of potential solutions to help protect our communities without infringing on Americans’ constitutional rights."

McConnell cited the Fix NICS Act and the STOP School Violence Act as pieces of bipartisan legislature Congress could use as examples for effective legislation.