McConnell: The United States stands with Hong Kong

Senator Mitch McConnell is writing in support of protestors in Hong Kong, demonstrating against what he calls the authoritarian rulers of China.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, McConnell said nearly a quarter of all Hong Kongers are fighting for freedom and autonomy from leaders in Beijing.

Protests originally erupted earlier this year in response to a controversial extradition bill that would have allowed criminals to be extradited to mainland China from Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam said there are no longer plans to push that bill forward.

McConnell said the U.S. continues to seek a good relationship with China, but that the nation's treatment of Hong Kong will shape American diplomacy in the future.