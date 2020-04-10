McConnell Announces $156 Million from CARES Act to help Kentucky students

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today Kentucky colleges and universities will receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from the U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Western Kentucky University will be receiving $10,636,493 of the emergency cash to help their students.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Senator McConnell introduced and led to passage last month.

The bipartisan CARES Act, which is the biggest rescue package in history, passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” said Senator McConnell. “Colleges and universities made the tough decisions to cancel in-person classes to protect the health of their communities, causing substantial disruption in the lives of students. Many of these students needed our help, and this urgent grant funding can provide vital support to help them make it through this crisis.”

According to the Department of Education, this emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.

The funding announced today is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.

In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received nearly $200 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.

Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding from the CARES Act:

Total allocation per school

Alice Lloyd College

$754,640

American College Of Barbering

$114,269

American National University

$501,696

Appalachian Beauty School

$94,425

Asbury Theological Seminary

$260,367

Asbury University

$1,017,118

Ashland Community And Technical College

$1,897,125

Ata College

$2,684,973

Barrett & Company School Of Hair Design

$70,869

Beckfield College

$881,109

Bellarmine University

$2,469,277

Berea College

$3,516,276

Big Sandy Community And Technical College

$1,809,773

Bluegrass Community & Technical College

$4,961,119

Brescia University

$504,094

Brighton Center'S Center For Employment Training

$92,638

Campbellsville University

$3,201,468

Centre College Of Kentucky

$986,773

Clear Creek Baptist Bible College

$41,384

Eastern Kentucky University

$10,542,767

Elizabethtown Community And Technical College

$2,426,734

Employment Solutions

$275,569

Galen Health Institutes

$9,167,121

Gateway Community And Technical College

$1,797,783

Georgetown College

$934,826

Hazard Community And Technical College

$1,248,333

Henderson Community College

$806,658

Hopkinsville Community College

$1,399,325

Ideal Beauty Academy

$50,189

Jefferson Community And Technical College

$5,179,693

Jenny Lea Academy Of Cosmetology

$76,044

Kentucky Christian University

$531,102

Kentucky Horseshoeing School

$41,510

Kentucky Mountain Bible College

$68,799

Kentucky State University

$1,372,077

Kentucky Wesleyan College

$843,204

Lexington Healing Arts Academy

$58,500

Lexington Theological Seminary

$7,748

Lindsey Institute Of Cosmetology

$69,690

Lindsey Wilson College

$2,587,859

Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary

$45,392

Madisonville Community College

$1,069,051

Maysville Community And Technical College

$1,992,396

Medical Career And Technical College

$221,558

Medquest College

$1,013,074

Midway University

$892,872

Morehead State University

$6,016,440

Murray State University

$6,270,769

Northern Kentucky University

$7,998,963

Owensboro Community & Technical College

$1,789,723

Paul Mitchell The School - Louisville

$258,448

Paul Mitchell The School Lexington

$302,711

Pj'S College Of Cosmetology

$539,531

Pj'S College Of Cosmetology

$107,097

Regina Webb Academy

$44,105

Simmons College Of Kentucky

$240,805

Somerset Community College

$3,029,445

Southcentral Kentucky Community And Technical College

$2,424,487

Southeast Kentucky Community And Technical College

$1,616,993

Spalding University

$1,155,755

Sullivan University

$2,903,218

Summit Salon Academy

$246,137

Thomas More University

$1,329,216

Transylvania University

$878,886

Tri-State Barber College

$33,384

Union College

$1,308,850

University Of Kentucky

$17,811,058

University Of Louisville

$12,478,790

University Of Pikeville

$1,566,531

University Of The Cumberlands

$2,796,798

West Kentucky Community And Technical College

$2,444,514

Western Kentucky University

$10,636,493

