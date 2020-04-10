McConnell Announces $156 Million from CARES Act to help Kentucky students

WASHINGTON, DC (WBKO) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today Kentucky colleges and universities will receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from the U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.
Western Kentucky University will be receiving $10,636,493 of the emergency cash to help their students.
The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Senator McConnell introduced and led to passage last month.
The bipartisan CARES Act, which is the biggest rescue package in history, passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.
As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.
“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” said Senator McConnell. “Colleges and universities made the tough decisions to cancel in-person classes to protect the health of their communities, causing substantial disruption in the lives of students. Many of these students needed our help, and this urgent grant funding can provide vital support to help them make it through this crisis.”
According to the Department of Education, this emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs.
The funding announced today is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.
In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky has so far received nearly $200 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.
Below are the colleges and universities in Kentucky receiving funding from the CARES Act:
Total allocation per school
Alice Lloyd College
$754,640
American College Of Barbering
$114,269
American National University
$501,696
Appalachian Beauty School
$94,425
Asbury Theological Seminary
$260,367
Asbury University
$1,017,118
Ashland Community And Technical College
$1,897,125
Ata College
$2,684,973
Barrett & Company School Of Hair Design
$70,869
Beckfield College
$881,109
Bellarmine University
$2,469,277
Berea College
$3,516,276
Big Sandy Community And Technical College
$1,809,773
Bluegrass Community & Technical College
$4,961,119
Brescia University
$504,094
Brighton Center'S Center For Employment Training
$92,638
Campbellsville University
$3,201,468
Centre College Of Kentucky
$986,773
Clear Creek Baptist Bible College
$41,384
Eastern Kentucky University
$10,542,767
Elizabethtown Community And Technical College
$2,426,734
Employment Solutions
$275,569
Galen Health Institutes
$9,167,121
Gateway Community And Technical College
$1,797,783
Georgetown College
$934,826
Hazard Community And Technical College
$1,248,333
Henderson Community College
$806,658
Hopkinsville Community College
$1,399,325
Ideal Beauty Academy
$50,189
Jefferson Community And Technical College
$5,179,693
Jenny Lea Academy Of Cosmetology
$76,044
Kentucky Christian University
$531,102
Kentucky Horseshoeing School
$41,510
Kentucky Mountain Bible College
$68,799
Kentucky State University
$1,372,077
Kentucky Wesleyan College
$843,204
Lexington Healing Arts Academy
$58,500
Lexington Theological Seminary
$7,748
Lindsey Institute Of Cosmetology
$69,690
Lindsey Wilson College
$2,587,859
Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary
$45,392
Madisonville Community College
$1,069,051
Maysville Community And Technical College
$1,992,396
Medical Career And Technical College
$221,558
Medquest College
$1,013,074
Midway University
$892,872
Morehead State University
$6,016,440
Murray State University
$6,270,769
Northern Kentucky University
$7,998,963
Owensboro Community & Technical College
$1,789,723
Paul Mitchell The School - Louisville
$258,448
Paul Mitchell The School Lexington
$302,711
Pj'S College Of Cosmetology
$539,531
Pj'S College Of Cosmetology
$107,097
Regina Webb Academy
$44,105
Simmons College Of Kentucky
$240,805
Somerset Community College
$3,029,445
Southcentral Kentucky Community And Technical College
$2,424,487
Southeast Kentucky Community And Technical College
$1,616,993
Spalding University
$1,155,755
Sullivan University
$2,903,218
Summit Salon Academy
$246,137
Thomas More University
$1,329,216
Transylvania University
$878,886
Tri-State Barber College
$33,384
Union College
$1,308,850
University Of Kentucky
$17,811,058
University Of Louisville
$12,478,790
University Of Pikeville
$1,566,531
University Of The Cumberlands
$2,796,798
West Kentucky Community And Technical College
$2,444,514
Western Kentucky University
$10,636,493