McConnell announces Federal Housing Grants For Kentucky coronavirus response

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced today the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded more than $39.3 million to Kentucky communities for their response to the coronavirus.

These federal funds were made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act—the largest economic rescue package in history—which Senator McConnell introduced and shepherded to enactment in about a week.

“The CARES Act directs rapid relief to families and communities across the nation as they respond to the coronavirus, and I was proud to use my position as Senate Majority Leader to keep Kentucky’s priorities at the center of the discussion,” said Senator McConnell. “The CARES Act makes substantial investment in helping vulnerable Kentuckians as they face this crisis. Distributing these federal funds to local governments across Kentucky will bolster their compassionate response to this health and economic emergency.”

The HUD funding, included in the CARES Act, is part of the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS Grants (HOPWA) programs.

It includes targeted assistance to encourage economic development, address the needs of homeless Kentuckians in emergency transition shelters, and support local services for other Kentuckians in need.

A full list of Kentucky communities receiving these HUD funds is below:

Ashland

$337,555.00

Bowling Green

$385,212.00

Covington

$879,498.00

Elizabethtown

$115,239.00

Henderson

$150,498.00

Hopkinsville

$159,046.00

Lexington-Fayette

$2,138,957.00

Louisville

$10,276,191.00

Owensboro

$294,117.00

Kentucky Nonentitlement

$24,575,945.00

