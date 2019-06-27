McConnell, Kaine celebrate anti-tobacco bill approval in committee

U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell is celebrating a victory after a committee approved of his "Tobacco-Free Youth Act."

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions approved the bill, which has a primary purpose of raising the tobacco-purchasing age to 21, from 18 in most areas of the United States. The act is sponsored by Republican McConnell and Democrat Tim Kaine, of Virginia.

A statement from McConnell's office cites a report from the Institute of Medicine that found most adult smokers start smoking before age 21. The Tobacco-Free Youth Act aims to curb the number of adult smokers by raising the minimum age at which young people could buy cigarettes or other tobacco products.

"Because children are extremely vulnerable to becoming addicted to nicotine and suffering its lifelong consequences, we must do everything we can to keep these products out of their hands," McConnell said. "Passing our legislation out of the HELP Committee is a critical next step toward protecting kids from tobacco’s addiction. I look forward to continuing to work with Senator Kaine and our colleagues on this vital legislation that can help give Kentucky’s young people every opportunity to grow into healthy adults.”

The bill is co-sponsored by Republican Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas and Democrat Mark Warner, also of Virginia.