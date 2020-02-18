McConnell addresses Democratic candidates health proposals

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the health insurance proposals from Democratic candidates for president would hurt business owners.

During a speech Tuesday in Louisville at a conference for the Distilled Spirits Council, McConnell said he's “never seen a Democratic party like we’re confronted with today.” He said even the centrist Democrat candidates who propose a public option for health insurance over Medicare for all are supporting government-based insurance.

McConnell said he is “hoping" the Senate will remain Republican after the November election.