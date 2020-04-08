McConnell announces Kentucky receives $21.7 million to help fight coronavirus

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced Wednesday Kentucky will receive $21.7 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for 25 Community Health Centers (CHCs) in Kentucky to combat the coronavirus.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Senator McConnell led to passage in March. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“The healthcare heroes in Kentucky’s community health centers deserve our support as they work on the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. For many Kentuckians, particularly those in rural communities, these health centers provide vital access to quality, primary care,” said Senator McConnell. “When I introduced the CARES Act, which became the foundation for the largest rescue package in history, one of my top priorities was delivering federal funding to our medical professionals. I’m glad to see these resources are on the way to help protect Kentucky communities from this virus.”

In addition to Wednesday's announcement, Kentucky has so far received more than $172 million to address urgent housing, transportation and economic development priorities from the CARES Act. Previous coronavirus legislation delivered more than $9 million to boost Kentucky’s response efforts, including for our vital community health centers.

“The Community Health Centers in Kentucky are grateful for the support of Senator McConnell. These clinics serve patients in underserved areas of the Commonwealth They treat all patients regardless of income. They are Kentucky’s safety-net for healthcare. With this funding the clinics will continue to provide care during these trying times and beyond,” said David Bolt, CEO of Kentucky Primary Care Association.

Below are the CHCs in Kentucky that are receiving funding from the CARES Act:

A+ FAMILY HEALTHCARE, LLC

BROWNSVILLE

$503,000

AUDUBON AREA COMMUNITY CARE CLINIC, INC.

OWENSBORO

$514,925

BIG SANDY HEALTH CARE, INC.

PRESTONSBURG

$958,340

BLUEGRASS PRIMARY HEALTH CARE CENTER, INC.

LEXINGTON

$503,000

BOWLING GREEN-WARREN COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC.

BOWLING GREEN

$727,415

COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS OF WESTERN KENTUCKY, INC.

GREENVILLE

$703,670

CUMBERLAND FAMILY MEDICAL CENTER, INC.

BURKESVILLE

$1,982,600

FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS, INC.

LOUISVILLE

$1,439,150

GRACE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

GRAY

$1,059,395

HEALTH HELP, INCORPORATED

MCKEE

$1,077,110

HEALTHFIRST BLUEGRASS, INC.

LEXINGTON

$1,013,300

HEALTHPOINT FAMILY CARE, INC.

COVINGTON

$1,325,495

JUNIPER HEALTH, INC.

BEATTYVILLE

$699,800

KENTUCKY MOUNTAIN HEALTH ALLIANCE, INC.

HAZARD

$571,025

KENTUCKY RIVER FOOTHILLS DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL INC

RICHMOND

$543,200

LEWIS COUNTY PRIMARY CARE CENTER, INC

VANCEBURG

$1,618,415

MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE CARE CENTER, INC.

PRESTONSBURG

$544,145

MOUNTAIN COMPREHENSIVE HEALTH CORPORATION

WHITESBURG

$1,182,155

PARK DUVALLE COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER, INC.

LOUISVILLE

$979,685

PENNYROYAL HEALTHCARE SERVICE INC.

HOPKINSVILLE

$567,275

REGIONAL HEALTH CARE AFFILIATES, INC.

PROVIDENCE

$697,430

SHAWNEE CHRISTIAN HEALTHCARE CENTER, INC.

LOUISVILLE

$576,860

STERLING HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

MT STERLING

$688,910

TRIAD HEALTH SYSTEM INC

WARSAW

$602,855

UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON

$623,105