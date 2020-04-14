McConnell announces more than $77 Million for Kentucky airports from CARES Act

WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today that 55 Kentucky airports will receive $77.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The federal funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest economic rescue package in history that Senator McConnell introduced and led to enactment in about a week.
“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drive our economy and support good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure. When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to keep Kentucky’s priorities—including our airports and their workers—at the center of the national discussion.”
Airports in Kentucky and around the country face financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus. The CARES Act included funding to provide economic relief to certain airports impacted by COVID-19. According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.
“CVG, like all airports and businesses across the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “I am truly grateful for the leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell to include airport funding in the CARES Act, which is providing necessary economic relief to many struggling industries and families in Kentucky and across the country. Airports are critical in keeping us connected and ensuring our economy remains moving, particularly in times of crisis. Airports assure those with an essential need to travel can do so and that our air cargo partners can facilitate the movement of needed supplies. Airport relief funds provided by the CARES Act are a lifeline to allow airports to remain operational.”
“In times of crisis, Kentuckians know they can look to Senator Mitch McConnell for leadership,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). “As communities across the country are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus, Senator McConnell is stepping in with vital relief. He used his position as Majority Leader to deliver for SDF and all of Kentucky through his CARES Act economic rescue bill. On behalf of our workers, our travelers and our community, I would like to express sincere gratitude to Senator McConnell for helping us continue operating through this crisis and to come out stronger on the other side.”
“I would like to thank Senator McConnell for all of his efforts to make this rescue package possible,” said Blue Grass Airport (LEX) Executive Director Eric Frankl. “Blue Grass Airport, like many commercial service airports around the country, has been significantly impacted by the speed and magnitude COVID-19 has had on the airline and airport industry. Blue Grass Airport does not receive any local taxpayer revenue to support our day-to-day operations, so the combination of staying open and functional as a critical piece of infrastructure for central Kentucky with the loss of over 90% of our passenger activity has had a devastating financial impact. Senator McConnell had a significant role in passing an economic rescue package that makes it possible for us to continue to operate the airport during these unprecedented times.”
In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky communities and organizations have so far received more than $800 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from Senator McConnell’s CARES Act.
Bardstown
Samuels Field
BRY
$30,000
Bowling Green
Bowling Green-Warren County Regional
BWG
$69,000
Cadiz
Lake Barkley State Park
1M9
$1,000
Campbellsville
Taylor County
AAS
$20,000
Cynthiana
Cynthiana-Harrison County
0I8
$30,000
Danville
Stuart Powell Field
DVK
$69,000
Debord
Big Sandy Regional
SJS
$30,000
Elizabethtown
Addington Field
EKX
$30,000
Falls of Rough
Rough River State Park
2I3
$1,000
Falmouth
Gene Snyder
K62
$30,000
Flemingsburg
Fleming-Mason
FGX
$30,000
Frankfort
Capital City
FFT
$69,000
Fulton
Fulton
1M7
$30,000
Georgetown
Georgetown-Scott County Regional
27K
$69,000
Gilbertsville
Kentucky Dam State Park
M34
$1,000
Glasgow
Glasgow Municipal
GLW
$30,000
Greater Cincinnati International Airport
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International
CVG
$42,899,066
Greenville
Muhlenberg County
M21
$30,000
Hardinsburg
Breckinridge County
I93
$20,000
Harlan
Tucker-Guthrie Memorial
I35
$20,000
Hartford
Ohio County
JQD
$20,000
Hazard
Wendell H Ford
CPF
$30,000
Henderson
Henderson City-County
EHR
$69,000
Hopkinsville
Hopkinsville-Christian County
HVC
$30,000
Jackson
Julian Carroll
JKL
$1,000
Jamestown
Russell County
K24
$30,000
Leitchfield
Leitchfield-Grayson Co
M20
$20,000
Lewisport
Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field
KY8
$30,000
Lexington
Blue Grass
LEX
$9,567,339
London
London-Corbin Airport-Magee Field
LOZ
$30,000
Louisville
Bowman Field
LOU
$69,000
Louisville
Louisville Muhammad Ali International
SDF
$21,078,352
Madisonville
Madisonville Regional
2I0
$30,000
Marion
Marion-Crittenden County
5M9
$30,000
Mayfield
Mayfield Graves County
M25
$30,000
Middlesboro
Middlesboro-Bell County
1A6
$30,000
Monticello
Wayne County
EKQ
$20,000
Morehead
Morehead-Rowan County Clyde A Thomas Regional
SYM
$30,000
Mount Sterling
Mount Sterling-Montgomery County
IOB
$69,000
Murray
Kyle-Oakley Field
CEY
$30,000
Owensboro
Owensboro-Daviess County Regional
OWB
$1,080,366
Paducah
Barkley Regional
PAH
$1,086,134
Pikeville
Pike County-Hatcher Field
PBX
$30,000
Pine Knot
McCreary County
18I
$1,000
Princeton
Princeton-Caldwell County
2M0
$20,000
Richmond
Central Kentucky Regional
RGA
$30,000
Russellville
Russellville-Logan County
4M7
$30,000
Somerset
Lake Cumberland Regional
SME
$30,000
Springfield
Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field
6I2
$30,000
Stanton
Stanton
I50
$20,000
Sturgis
Sturgis Municipal
TWT
$20,000
Tompkinsville
Tompkinsville-Monroe County
TZV
$30,000
West Liberty
West Liberty
9I3
$20,000
Williamsburg
Williamsburg-Whitley County
BYL
$20,000
Worthington
Ashland Regional
DWU
$30,000