McConnell announces more than $77 Million for Kentucky airports from CARES Act

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) announced today that 55 Kentucky airports will receive $77.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) through the Airport Improvement Program (AIP). The federal funding was made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the largest economic rescue package in history that Senator McConnell introduced and led to enactment in about a week.

“Kentucky’s network of world-class airports drive our economy and support good jobs. As our country faces the health and economic crisis of the coronavirus, we must maintain these critical features of Kentucky’s infrastructure. When this crisis is over, our Commonwealth will be ready to once again take flight,” said Senator McConnell. “As Senate Majority Leader, I was proud to keep Kentucky’s priorities—including our airports and their workers—at the center of the national discussion.”

Airports in Kentucky and around the country face financial hardships as a result of the coronavirus. The CARES Act included funding to provide economic relief to certain airports impacted by COVID-19. According to the FAA, the federal government will supply 100% of the AIP funding, which normally requires a local match.

“CVG, like all airports and businesses across the country, has been hit hard by the pandemic,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). “I am truly grateful for the leadership of Senator Mitch McConnell to include airport funding in the CARES Act, which is providing necessary economic relief to many struggling industries and families in Kentucky and across the country. Airports are critical in keeping us connected and ensuring our economy remains moving, particularly in times of crisis. Airports assure those with an essential need to travel can do so and that our air cargo partners can facilitate the movement of needed supplies. Airport relief funds provided by the CARES Act are a lifeline to allow airports to remain operational.”

“In times of crisis, Kentuckians know they can look to Senator Mitch McConnell for leadership,” said Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF). “As communities across the country are struggling with the effects of the coronavirus, Senator McConnell is stepping in with vital relief. He used his position as Majority Leader to deliver for SDF and all of Kentucky through his CARES Act economic rescue bill. On behalf of our workers, our travelers and our community, I would like to express sincere gratitude to Senator McConnell for helping us continue operating through this crisis and to come out stronger on the other side.”

“I would like to thank Senator McConnell for all of his efforts to make this rescue package possible,” said Blue Grass Airport (LEX) Executive Director Eric Frankl. “Blue Grass Airport, like many commercial service airports around the country, has been significantly impacted by the speed and magnitude COVID-19 has had on the airline and airport industry. Blue Grass Airport does not receive any local taxpayer revenue to support our day-to-day operations, so the combination of staying open and functional as a critical piece of infrastructure for central Kentucky with the loss of over 90% of our passenger activity has had a devastating financial impact. Senator McConnell had a significant role in passing an economic rescue package that makes it possible for us to continue to operate the airport during these unprecedented times.”

In addition to today’s announcement, Kentucky communities and organizations have so far received more than $800 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare, education and economic development priorities from Senator McConnell’s CARES Act.

Bardstown

Samuels Field

BRY

$30,000

Bowling Green

Bowling Green-Warren County Regional

BWG

$69,000

Cadiz

Lake Barkley State Park

1M9

$1,000

Campbellsville

Taylor County

AAS

$20,000

Cynthiana

Cynthiana-Harrison County

0I8

$30,000

Danville

Stuart Powell Field

DVK

$69,000

Debord

Big Sandy Regional

SJS

$30,000

Elizabethtown

Addington Field

EKX

$30,000

Falls of Rough

Rough River State Park

2I3

$1,000

Falmouth

Gene Snyder

K62

$30,000

Flemingsburg

Fleming-Mason

FGX

$30,000

Frankfort

Capital City

FFT

$69,000

Fulton

Fulton

1M7

$30,000

Georgetown

Georgetown-Scott County Regional

27K

$69,000

Gilbertsville

Kentucky Dam State Park

M34

$1,000

Glasgow

Glasgow Municipal

GLW

$30,000

Greater Cincinnati International Airport

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

CVG

$42,899,066

Greenville

Muhlenberg County

M21

$30,000

Hardinsburg

Breckinridge County

I93

$20,000

Harlan

Tucker-Guthrie Memorial

I35

$20,000

Hartford

Ohio County

JQD

$20,000

Hazard

Wendell H Ford

CPF

$30,000

Henderson

Henderson City-County

EHR

$69,000

Hopkinsville

Hopkinsville-Christian County

HVC

$30,000

Jackson

Julian Carroll

JKL

$1,000

Jamestown

Russell County

K24

$30,000

Leitchfield

Leitchfield-Grayson Co

M20

$20,000

Lewisport

Hancock Co-Ron Lewis Field

KY8

$30,000

Lexington

Blue Grass

LEX

$9,567,339

London

London-Corbin Airport-Magee Field

LOZ

$30,000

Louisville

Bowman Field

LOU

$69,000

Louisville

Louisville Muhammad Ali International

SDF

$21,078,352

Madisonville

Madisonville Regional

2I0

$30,000

Marion

Marion-Crittenden County

5M9

$30,000

Mayfield

Mayfield Graves County

M25

$30,000

Middlesboro

Middlesboro-Bell County

1A6

$30,000

Monticello

Wayne County

EKQ

$20,000

Morehead

Morehead-Rowan County Clyde A Thomas Regional

SYM

$30,000

Mount Sterling

Mount Sterling-Montgomery County

IOB

$69,000

Murray

Kyle-Oakley Field

CEY

$30,000

Owensboro

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional

OWB

$1,080,366

Paducah

Barkley Regional

PAH

$1,086,134

Pikeville

Pike County-Hatcher Field

PBX

$30,000

Pine Knot

McCreary County

18I

$1,000

Princeton

Princeton-Caldwell County

2M0

$20,000

Richmond

Central Kentucky Regional

RGA

$30,000

Russellville

Russellville-Logan County

4M7

$30,000

Somerset

Lake Cumberland Regional

SME

$30,000

Springfield

Lebanon Springfield-George Hoerter Field

6I2

$30,000

Stanton

Stanton

I50

$20,000

Sturgis

Sturgis Municipal

TWT

$20,000

Tompkinsville

Tompkinsville-Monroe County

TZV

$30,000

West Liberty

West Liberty

9I3

$20,000

Williamsburg

Williamsburg-Whitley County

BYL

$20,000

Worthington

Ashland Regional

DWU

$30,000