McConnell blasts impeachment, will vote to acquit Trump

(AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is slamming the House Democrats’ drive to impeach President Donald Trump as “the most rushed, least fair, and least thorough" in history.

McConnell announced Tuesday he will vote to acquit Trump.

He said the two impeachment charges against Trump — that he abused his power and obstructed Democrats’ impeachment — are “constitutionally incoherent” and don’t warrant removing him from office.

The Kentucky Republican did not address whether Trump’s actions were inappropriate or wrong, as some GOP senators have said.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York accused the Republican leader and his GOP colleagues of sweeping Trump’s misconduct under the rug.

